Dana White: UFC 249 Probably Best Card Ever From Top To Bottom

UFC president Dana White believes the upcoming UFC 249 event is probably the best all-round card he’s ever put out.

UFC 249 takes place May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, and will resume the promotion’s fight schedule with a super-stacked card. In the main event is an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje that is guaranteed to deliver violence.

In the co-main event, former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz returns to action for the first time since December 2016 as he looks to regain his crown from Henry Cejudo. The rest of the card is filled with a number of fan-friendly fights all the way to the early prelims.

And White believes it’s the best card the UFC has ever had from top to bottom:

“We’re going back-to-back with three cards and the first card we’re coming out with on May 9 — from top to bottom — is probably the best card we’ve ever had,” White told TMZ. “The main event — Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje, which is a ridiculous fight. The co-main event is Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz. Ridiculous. Francis Ngannou vs. [Jair] Rozenstruik. Ridiculous. Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar, Greg Hardy and [Yorgan] de Castro, Cowboy Cerrone and Anthony Pettis, [Aleksei] Oleinik vs. [Fabricio] Werdum, Carla Esparza vs. ‘The Karate Hottie’ Michelle Waterson, Uriah Hall and Jacare Souza, [Vicente] Luque vs. [Niko] Price, Bryce Mitchell and Charles Rosa, Ryan Spann and Sam Alvey.

“Stupid card. Three-and-a-half hours of fights on ESPN. The prelims are three-and-a-half hours on ESPN. Then we go to pay-per-view.”

It’s certainly hard to argue with White on that one.

