The Conor McGregor trilogy fight is ideally what will come next for Nate Diaz according to his long-time coach, Cesar Gracie.

Diaz fell to a decision defeat against top welterweight contender, Leon Edwards at UFC 263 this past weekend. The Stockton, California native stole the show with a late flurry that almost put Edwards to sleep before ultimately settling for a lopsided points loss.

Demian Maia was also in action on the most recent UFC pay-per-view event. The BJJ legend lost in what appears to be the final fight on his current contract with the promotion. Post-fight, Maia called for one more fight in the organization and named Diaz as a potential opponent.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Gracie explained why he doesn’t like the idea of Diaz fighting Maia next.

“If he were to lose, he would be losing to a 44-year-old that is on his way out of the sport and if he won it would be to a 44-year-old man that is leaving the sport. It is a no-win situation,” Gracie said.

Gracie was surprised at the call out from Maia due to the fact he had been in touch with the Brazilian’s team about potentially training with Nick Diaz ahead of his comeback fight.

“We have actually reached out to someone close to Demian to set up some training with him and Nick Diaz,” Gracie wrote. “Nick and I discussed this as we watched Demian’s last fight. We thought it would benefit them both. I was surprised when Demian came out with his statement to fight Nate but I am still open to him training with us.”

In an ideal world, Gracie says he wants to see Diaz complete his trilogy with McGregor next.

“I would think the trilogy versus [Conor] McGregor,” Gracie said. “I know that Nate wants tough fights. He is motivated by fighting the best guys.”

McGregor has already signed up for another trilogy. He’ll take on Dustin Poirier for the third time at UFC 264 on July 10. The winner is expected to be the first man to challenge the newly crowned lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira.

Do you agree with Cesar Gracie? Is Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III the fight to make?