Claressa Shields Offers $15 Million for Laila Ali Superfight

Claressa Shields, widely regarded as one of the top names in women’s boxing, has made headlines openly discussing a potential mega-fight with undefeated boxing legend Laila Ali. Revealing that she had made a $15million offer to tempt Ali out of retirement.

Claressa Shields vs. Laila Ali

“I’m just putting my money where my mouth is and willing to pay her what I feel that she’s deserved, and we can make a fight happen,” Shields told Ariel Helwani. She also highlighted the event’s historic potential: “That fight could change the trajectory of women’s boxing. It could be like the Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao versus Floyd Mayweather fight.

The build-up to this proposed bout has not been without its share of verbal sparring. Shields, the reigning undisputed heavyweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, confidently asserted her superiority over Ali: “My motivation is to show her that you can’t beat me, and you damn sure can’t knock me out. If we fought in our primes, I would have knocked her out. But it’s about shutting her up and passing the torch.”

Shields, who has held world titles across multiple weight classes and is recognized as the only boxer – male or female – to become the undisputed world champion in three different divisions, stands at the peak of modern women’s boxing. She most recently defended her undisputed heavyweight crown in Detroit and remains undefeated in professional boxing.

Laila Ali, daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, boasts her own place in boxing history. Competing from 1999 to 2007, Ali retired undefeated with a record of 24 wins and no losses, including 21 knockouts. She captured titles in multiple divisions, including the WBC, WIBA, and IWBF straps. Since retiring, Ali has pursued a career in television, but occasional rumors and promotional efforts have periodically suggested a comeback, albeit without fruition.

The proposed Shields vs. Ali fight is being positioned as a generational clash with the power to transform women’s professional boxing. Shields herself frames it as a watershed moment akin to the biggest male-dominated superfights of the past decade. Consensus in the boxing world sees Shields as the heavy favorite, due to her recent activity, age, and accomplishments. Ali, by contrast, has not boxed competitively since 2007.