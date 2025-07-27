Claressa Shields Storms Past Lani Daniels for 17th Straight Win – Shields vs. Daniels Highlights

Claressa Shields kept her undisputed heavyweight title intact on Saturday night, securing a dominant victory over Lani Daniels in Detroit, Michigan.

While the scrap started slowly, with Daniels dancing around and avoiding any contact with Shields in the first two rounds, the New Zealander finally started to walk forward in the third. Daniels looked to close the distance and pin Shields against the ropes, but even when she was successful in doing so, Shields dominated the dirty boxing exchanges.

Shields started to take over in the fifth and sixth rounds, ripping to Daniels’ body and landing some solid power shots up top. In the seventh, Shields landed her best punch of the fight, blasting Daniels with a booming right hook that nearly planted her opponent on the mat.

To Daniels’ credit, she ate the shot and kept moving forward, welcoming a firefight with the undisputed heavyweight champion. Still, it was clear as we headed into the 10th and final round that Daniels posed no real threat to Shield’s ‘GWOAT’ status.

Daniels and Shields slugged it out for the final two minutes, but neither fighter was able to land the knockout blow, sending us to the scorecards for a decision that should come as no surprise.

Official Result: Claressa Shields def. Lani Daniels via unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91, 99-91) to retain the undisputed women’s heavyweight world championship.

