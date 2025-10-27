Ciryl Gane: “This is Going to Work” Confident After Commanding Display Against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321

Ciryl Gane delivered a performance that validated his credentials as the legitimate heavyweight championship challenger, showcasing the technical ability that has made him the number one contender in the division. Despite the unfortunate ending, the French striker proved he belonged in the title picture during his first four minutes and thirty-five seconds against UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25.​

Ciryl Gane at UFC 321

From the opening bell, Gane executed his game plan with precision against an opponent known for explosive, heavy-handed striking. Aspinall came out aggressive, immediately taking the center of the octagon and launching powerful strikes. Gane, however, remained composed and methodical, utilizing the exceptional footwork and distance management that defines his fighting style.

​The challenger drew first blood early in the opening round, landing a snapping jab that visibly damaged Aspinall’s nose. This strike served as a statement of intent, demonstrating that Gane could stand with the champion and land clean, accurate shots. Beyond the initial bloodying of his opponent, Gane successfully defended multiple takedown attempts from Aspinall, stuffing the champion’s wrestling early and establishing that he would not be dictated to on the ground.​

​Speaking at the UFC 321 post-fight press conference, Gane provided insight into his mental state and tactical approach during those critical moments. He said:

“I started the fight very well. I know he loves to start fast, and so I was touching him. I was defending the takedown. By the middle of the first round, I started to feel like I was in my territory—okay, I was really starting to understand what was happening. When you start very strong, you need to be attentive. I saw that he likes to start very strong, and by halfway through the round I thought, ‘This is going to work.’ I was really very confident by that point.”

When asked directly about the opening minutes of the bout, Gane elaborated on the progression of the round and his sense that momentum was shifting entirely in his favor:

“I think we started very well. He started well—I started well. Everyone knows his strategy is always to start very hard and surprise his opponent. But I think we did well. We defended the takedown, we touched him, there was some blood on his nose. It was a really great first round, and that’s why I’m maybe a little bit sad. We had such a good start; who knows what would have happened next.”

The frustration in his words was evident, though Gane maintained the perspective of a professional who understood that accidents happen in combat sports. The fact that he had accomplished everything his camp had prepared for—stopping the wrestling, landing significant strikes, drawing blood, and establishing positional dominance – made the sudden eye poke no contest stoppage particularly deflating.

By the end of the four-minute opening exchange, scorecards would have favored Gane’s technical ability and effective execution over Aspinall’s aggressive but less efficient approach. The challenger had proven capable of handling the champion’s power on the feet while simultaneously defending against the wrestling threat that had concerned many analysts heading into the bout.

​When discussing his preparation and the versatility he brought into the octagon, Gane spoke to the depth of his skill set and his long-term approach to his craft:

“We were ready for absolutely anything in this fight. We prepared to do everything. Yes, I defended the wrestling a lot. Yes, there’s still work to do there, but I always work on my strengths, and we know my knees, my spinning attacks, my striking, that’s my thing. Creativity in striking is what I wanted to show today. That’s always something I want to bring out.”

​The eye poke that ended the fight occurred late in the opening round, with Aspinall unable to continue after medical examination. The incident was ruled accidental, with UFC president Dana White confirming plans to rebook the two fighters as soon as possible.​

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

​In the aftermath, analysis of the visible footage showed Gane dominating the striking exchanges on the feet, landing cleaner and more accurate shots while successfully defending Aspinall’s takedown attempts. His jab had been particularly effective, landing repeatedly on Aspinall and setting up secondary strikes. Several observers noted that the first round was shaping up as a competitive affair, with momentum potentially shifting in multiple directions throughout a full five-round bout.

​For Gane, the performance represented a significant statement following his high-profile loss to Jon Jones in March 2023 and his controversial split decision victory against Alexander Volkov in December 2024. Many observers believed Gane had been underestimated heading into the title challenge, with some suggesting the Jon Jones loss had caused the MMA community to undervalue the Frenchman’s capabilities.

​The French heavyweight’s performance at UFC 321 proved that the number one contender ranking reflected reality — that the 35-year-old remains a legitimate threat to Aspinall’s heavyweight title.