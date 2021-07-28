UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell has been relatively evasive of the public eye for years since his retirement following the Tito Ortiz trilogy, but he’s apparently interested in potentially returning to the ring to compete in a bare-knuckle fight sometime in the future.

Liddell is widely regarded as one of the most beloved fighters in the history of MMA, and especially during his time in the UFC. His trilogy with Randy Couture along with his legendary finishes in the octagon is a major reason why the UFC and the sport of MMA, in general, became a major success.

Liddell is currently a member of the BKFC broadcast team as an analyst and even appeared to tease a potential comeback during the recent BKFC card that featured former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich.

“It would all have to depend,” Liddell said during the broadcast. “We’d have to talk about it. Yeah, if they pay enough money, sure. It all depends on what they come up with. We can talk about it. If they’re interested come and talk to me.”

Liddell made a brief comeback to combat sports back in 2018, falling to Ortiz via TKO in an event held by Golden Boy Promotions. Before that, he had withered out towards the end of his run in the UFC, losing five of his last six fights in the promotion.

UFC president Dana White actually went as far as paying Liddell to stay retired from the UFC following his loss to Rich Franklin back at UFC 115. He was knocked out in the first round and announced his parting of ways from the promotion shortly afterward.

Liddell is widely regarded as one of the most decorated strikers in the history of MMA, with 13 wins coming by way of knockout. He would be a welcomed addition to BKFC and would definitely garner the attention of longtime fans of the sport.

