Chuck Liddell Claims He’d Beat Mike Tyson In Street Fight

Many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, including UFC president Dana White, want former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell to stop fighting.

However, Liddell still very much has a fighter’s spirit in him, and some fighting words as well. Speaking in an interview with Ed Mylett, Liddell was asked who would win in a street fight between himself and Mike Tyson. Liddell, of course, picked himself to win, but noted Tyson only had a “puncher’s chance” in a street fight scenario. (H/T MMA Mania)

“In a street fight, I’d win,” Liddell told Ed Mylett. “I mean, he’s got a puncher’s chance. He’s got a chance to catch me coming in. But other than that, it’s over.”

Liddell fought as recently as November of last year when he headlined Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions inaugural MMA event. He took on Tito Ortiz, who knocked Liddell out in devastating fashion in the first round.

With the loss, Liddell is on a four-fight losing streak and hasn’t won a fight since December of 2007. Despite this, Liddell still hasn’t officially shut the door on potentially fighting again. Speaking to TMZ earlier this month, UFC president Dana White talked about why Liddell shouldn’t be fighting anymore.

“Chuck Liddell is 50-years-old and should not be fighting. And he’s a grown man and can do whatever he wants to do, but let me tell you what. The commission who sanctions that fight… wow.” White continued.

“I love him, I respect him. The crazy thing is, all the reasons we love Chuck Liddell are the same reasons he wants to fight. To his core he’s a fighter, it’s what he loves to do, (but) that third fight should have never happened.”

Do you agree with Liddell that he would beat Mike Tyson in a street fight?