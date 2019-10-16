Chris Weidman Plans On Spoiling Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya Plans

Spread the word!













Chris Weidman already spoiled one all-time mixed martial arts (MMA) dream fight, and now he plans on doing exactly that yet again. Several years ago, during a time where a fight between then-middleweight king Anderson Silva and then-welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre seemed possible, Chris Weidman shook up the combat sports world.

In July of 2013, Weidman defeated Silva via second-round knockout to win the 185-pound title. In their rematch, Silva gruesomely broke his leg in the second round, again awarding Weidman the victory via TKO. The shine of having two streaking champions face off against each other in “GSP” vs. Silva, mixed with the Brazilian’s leg injury sidelining him for so long, all but ended that dream scenario.

Now, Weidman has the opportunity to spoil the party once again. Currently, Jon Jones reigns atop the mountain at 205 pounds with no signs of slowing down, and with Weidman now jumping up to his weight class, “The All American” has his sights set on handing the Jackson-Wink product his first legitimate loss inside the cage. Of course, fans are now clamoring to see Jones take on newly-crowned middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a potential dream fight.

Adesanya and Jones have been beefing with one another online for the past several months, and now that the devastating striker has some gold around his waist, and the interest from UFC president Dana White, a fight between the two champions might not be far off. However, Weidman makes his light heavyweight debut in the main event of UFC Boston this weekend against Dominick Reyes. Should Weidman prove to be successful, he could jump the line for a shot at “Bones.”

If he does that, and somehow manages to do the unthinkable in beating Jones, it will all but ruin yet another dream fight MMA fans are crossing their fingers for. Speaking after open workouts this week to MMA Junkie, Weidman said he believes he can land a title fight with Jones if victorious this weekend in Boston.

“I think so, because of what I accomplished in the past and coming in against a guy who’s undefeated ranked fourth in the world in that weight class,” Weidman said. “If I go out there and do what I believe I can do, I don’t think you can really deny it. Especially because Jon Jones has faced most of the top guys and beat most of the top guys. Why not?”

Weidman then acknowledged the beef between Jones and Adesanya, and the likelihood that both men are angling to build up a fight between each other down the line. However, Weidman was very clear about his intentions to spoil those plans.

“I think Israel Adesanya did a great job in his last fight,” Weidman said. “I think he’s trying to bait him into coming up and taking a big fight because Adesanya became a big star. I think it’s a big fight for Jon Jones. I think he’s just trying to egg him on, but I’m going to ruin all of that.”

