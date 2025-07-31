Chris Duncan: Is Scotland’s MMA Scene Missing the Bigger Picture?

ByTimothy Wheaton
Chris Duncan: Is Scotland’s MMA Scene Missing the Bigger Picture?

If you catch UFC lightweight Chris Duncan eyeballing the state of Scottish MMA these days, don’t expect patriotic fireworks – expect candor, maybe an eye roll. Duncan’s “black sheep” vibe is hardly for show.

Why Is Scottish MMA So Divided? Chris Duncan Breaks It Down

In his own words: “It’s a bit weird in Scotland right now. There’s a couple good gyms. They kind of battle against each other, but myself and Robert Whiteford, we’re the black sheep of Scotland. We train by ourselves… we’ve just been hard at it… putting the head down, working hard, making sure we’re doing everything we possibly can to be a better fighter.” For Duncan, the air in Scottish MMA gyms is a tad competitive – sometimes less ‘iron sharpens iron’, more ‘highlanders in a huff’.

READ MORE:  Why Johnny Walker refuses to train with UFC Champ Magomed Ankalaev

Let’s get one thing straight: Scotland has its MMA bright spots. The Griphouse in Glasgow is known for producing tough, technical fighters, and Higher Level MMA in Bathgate stands tall with a reputation for a conveyor belt of skilled talent, Keir Harvie, for example. Then there are up-and-comers from places such as HMAC in Inverness and Edinburgh’s growing scene of gyms and clubs. Still, while gyms like those are proud battlegrounds for local talent, they haven’t banded together to push Scotland into a new MMA era – at least, not yet. Instead, the scene is lively, competitive, and a little fragmented, according to Duncan.

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev Outlines UFC 319 Gameplan for Dricus Du Plessis: Kill Everbody
A Mother's Legacy Lives On Chris Duncan's Emotional UFC Journey She was taken from me at a very young age

So, how does Duncan fit into all this? You’ll more likely spot him in Florida than Falkirk, clocking hours at American Top Team. A gym that is, by Duncan’s own admission, “the best gym in the world; cannot compare any other gym to that.” Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal, he’s picking up more than just a tan. Duncan’s U.S.-based camps mean he’s cross-pollinating Scottish grit with the kind of professional polish you get stateside.

As for this weekend, Duncan squares off with Mateusz Rębecki at UFC Vegas 108, a lightweight showdown set for Saturday night in Las Vegas. The twist, of course, is that Rebecki is a former teammate at ATT. Odds-makers have Duncan as the underdog, but he’s been relishing exactly these kinds of fights, coming off a streak where he upset Jordan Vucenic with a guillotine choke.

READ MORE:  Is Reinier de Ridder Gay? UFC Middleweight Claims He "100%" Is

For Scotland, Duncan’s success is a double-edged broadsword. On one hand, there’s pride: he joins the likes of Stevie Ray, Paul Craig, Keir Harvie, Joanne “Jojo” Calderwood, and Chris Bungard among the “best of” Scottish MMA alumni.

READ MORE:  "Straight Bull****" Jorge Masvidal Schools Jake Paul After MMA Fight Offer "Why am I gonna take pay cuts?"

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as DAZN, Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts