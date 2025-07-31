What’s the Beef Between Paul Craig and Chris Duncan? Scottish UFC Civil War

ByTimothy Wheaton
Is There Really Beef Between Paul Craig and Chris Duncan? Scottish UFC Civil War

Why do Chris Duncan and Paul Craig have beef? There’s always talk of a Scottish civil war in the UFC. Paul Craig, the self-styled Bearjew, has stomped through the promotion since 2016 with enough submission wins to give most light heavyweights nightmares.

Paul Craig

A triangle choke artist, Craig’s highlight reel has featured everything from dramatic comeback armbars to the odd left hook that turned the lights out. His journey’s had swings – Performance of the Night bonuses alongside tough losses, all wrapped in St. Andrew’s blue face paint and his trademark stoic scowl. Recently, his run’s been choppy: a fast TKO over Andre Muniz last year, but stumbles against Brendan Allen, Caio Borralho, and the rising Bo Nickal. Let’s call it: Craig still has the aura, but the division’s catching up to him.

READ MORE:  Claressa Shields Offers $15 Million for Laila Ali Superfight

Chris Duncan

Enter Chris Duncan, Scotland’s “The Problem”. Lightweight, hits like a lorry, is a year younger but a division down and, honestly, just a wee bit less theatrical. Since his Dana White’s Contender Series debut, Duncan’s UFC story has been about grit and, occasionally, chaos.

In the UFC, Duncan’s record shows steady progress: decisioning Ashmouz, losing a tough one to Manuel Torres, and squeaking past opponents like Jordan Vucenic and Bolaji Oki. Through it all, he’s landed a respectable average of 4.2 significant strikes per minute, soaking up less in return. His style leans closer to honest grind than wild flash.

gettyimages 2185017106 612x612 1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Paul Craig of Scotland walks on stage during the UFC 309 ceremonial weigh-in at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

But the “beef”? Look, in a recent pre-fight sit-down, when Chris Duncan was lobbed the obligatory question, he volleyed back with Scottish deadpan: “We speak now and again, you know, I don’t think we’ve got beef. Maybe he’s got beef with me, but I don’t know… If anything, you would think, you know, he’s led the way so far. Maybe me copying him, it’s maybe a good thing. Maybe I look up to him. He’s got the aura, you know, and he’s leading the way right now, so why not have people copy?” Not exactly Conor-Khabib levels

READ MORE:  The Brief and Brutal History of Sumo Wrestlers Getting Demolished in the UFC

Sounds more like the awkward energy of two lads pretending not to notice each other at Tesco.

Chris Duncan

This weekend, Duncan has his next shot: he’s booked in against Mateusz Rebecki at UFC Vegas 108. The bookies don’t favor him, but Duncan’s stubbornness and willingness to brawl keep things interesting – the kind of matchup where “beef” seems less likely than another round of post-fight handshakes and self-effacing soundbites. Unless, of course, someone ends up nicking someone’s Irn-Bru backstage.

READ MORE:  Official: Conor McGregor is Back in the UFC Testing Pool - Next Fight Rumors Swirl

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as DAZN, Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts