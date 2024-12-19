From Shaolin Temple to MMA: China’s Xie Wei’s Looks to Prove the Strength of a Shaolin Monk and Kung Fu

From Shaolin Temple to MMA: China's Xie Wei’s Journey Looks to Prove Shaolin Monk and Kung Fu Strength

China’s Xie Wei has gone from training as a Shaolin monk to becoming a rising star in MMA. The Chinese fighter ‘The Hunter’ has built a reputation as a knockout artist, blending his traditional Kung Fu martial arts background with modern MMA techniques.

From Shaolin Monk to MMA Fighter

At 14, Xie Wei left his hometown to join the legendary Shaolin Temple in Henan Province. Over four years, he trained in Shaolin Kung Fu, a discipline known for its physical rigor and spiritual focus. By the time he left, Xie had become a martial arts instructor, but he wanted more.

“I’ve considered martial arts my passion since I entered the Shaolin Temple,” Xie shared in an interview. “With mixed martial arts, I’m lucky to have my passion as my job.” In 2016, Xie decided to leave the temple to pursue MMA, a decision that initially disappointed his family. Their support came later, once they saw his potential in the sport.
Climbing the MMA ranks in ONE Championship.

Xie started his MMA career in 2017, competing in regional Chinese promotions before catching the attention of ONE Championship. He entered through the ONE Hero and Warrior Series, where he won five consecutive fights, all by knockout or TKO. His official ONE Championship debut came against top flyweight contender Danny Kingad. Although Xie lost by unanimous decision, he proved he could compete at a high level.

Since then, the Chinese athlete Xie has bounced back with a string of impressive wins, including TKO victories over Chan Rothana, Kantharaj Agasa, and Dae Hwan Kim. Competing at the highest levels, he has suffered three consecutive losses to top opponents but will be looking to bounce back soon.

China’s Xie Wei

Currently 21-8, Xie Wei is on a mission to become one of China’s first male world champions in ONE Championship.
“I’ve already passed the hardest test in my debut against Kingad,” Xie said. “That’s history now. I’ll get back to my winning streak and work toward becoming a champion.”

With his unique blend of Shaolin Kung Fu and MMA, Xie Wei is making waves in the flyweight division. Up next, Xie hopes to climb higher in the rankings and move closer to a title shot in ONE Championship. For now, ‘The Hunter’ remains focused, determined, and ready for the challenges ahead.

