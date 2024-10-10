Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC fight between Chidi Njokuani and Jared Gooden is set to take place on October 12, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This welterweight bout is expected to be the featured prelim of UFC Fight Night 244, also known as UFC Vegas 98.

Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden – Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming UFC fight between Chidi Njokuani and Jared Gooden slightly favor Njokuani. Most sportsbooks, the experts on UFC betting who help predict fights, have Njokuani as the favorite, with odds ranging from -180 to -185. This means that a $100 bet on Njokuani would potentially yield a profit of around $54-$55 if he wins. Gooden, on the other hand, is the underdog with odds of about +150 to +154.

These odds suggest that bookmakers and bettors view Njokuani as having about a 61-62% chance of winning, while Gooden’s chances are estimated at around 38-39%. However, it’s worth noting that the odds are relatively close.

Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden

Chidi Bang Bang” Chidi Njokuani, 35 years old, enters the fight with a record of 23 wins, 10 losses, and 1 no contest. He’s coming off a decision win over Rhys McKee in his welterweight debut, which broke a three-fight losing streak. Njokuani is known for his striking skills, good speed, power, and distance control. He’s not a high-volume striker but employs an effective stick-and-move style that can make him difficult to hit.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Nite Train” Jared Gooden comes in with a record of 23 wins and 9 losses. His UFC career has been somewhat tumultuous, having been cut from the promotion in 2021 before earning his way back. He’s currently 1-1 in his second UFC stint, coming off a win over Wellington Turman. Gooden is explosive with power in his hands and decent takedown ability.

Njokuani is looking to build momentum in the welterweight division and prove that his move down in weight class was the right decision. For Gooden, a win over a veteran like Njokuani could help solidify his place in the UFC and potentially lead to bigger opportunities.

Set to take place on October 12, 2024, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira. Royval, a former UFC Flyweight Championship challenger and LFA Flyweight Champion will face off against the undefeated prospect Taira in what is set to be an exciting matchup.