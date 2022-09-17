Gregory Rodrigues lands TKO win over Chidi Njokuani despite suffering horrific cut – UFC Vegas 60 Highlights

Ross Markey
Gregory Rodrigues
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC
In a massive turnaround victory for Brazilian striker, Gregory Rodrigues — the hearty middleweight contender grits through a horrifying looking cut between both eyes and above his nose, to stop Chidi Njokuani with a series of second round ground strikes in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 60.

Rodrigues, who was split open between both eyes and above his nose in the first round courtesy of a well-placed knee from the then-promotional perfect, Nojuanki, however, the Brazilian continued to push forward despite dealing with the massive, stomach-churning laceration.

Wobbling Njokuani on the feet in both the first and second round, it appeared the clock was against Rodrigues, with the Octagon-side physician advising referee, Mark Smith to halt the fight should Rodrigues’ cut get any worse.

Securing a takedown via a head and arm throw, Rodrigues moved to side control and then postured up, scoring a series of heavy ground strikes to bludgeon Njokuani for a second round win, whilst himself smeared in claret.

Below, catch the highlights from Gregory Rodrigues’ TKO win against Chidi Njokuani

