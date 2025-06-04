Pound-for-pound kickboxer Kazuki Osaki recently won the inaugural RISE kickboxing -53 KG world title in brutal fashion against the two-time and two-division WBC Muay Thai champion Corey Nicholson. In what was a one-sided beatdown, Osaki displayed an incredible level of boxing accuracy and skill.

In an incredible display of dominance and brutality by the Japanese striking phenom on the former champion, Corey Nicholson, who showed great heart and durability in the fight despite not managing to land his offense against the pound-for-pound fighter.

Kazuki Osaki’s brutality and skill are what kickboxing needs to grow.

Often, MMA fans will tell those who don’t like to watch grappling to “go watch kickboxing.” However, they usually do not, as the sport of kickboxing remains niche compared to MMA, boxing, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. However, with the growth of kickboxing, as Glory and Rise continue to cross-promote, and with Glory kickboxing now available for Westerners to watch on DAZN. With stars like Osaki, the future looks bright for the sport of kickboxing.