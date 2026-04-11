Charles Radtke Overcomes Horrific Eyepoke to Defeat Francisco Prado – UFC 327 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Charles Radtke Overcomes Horrific Eyepoke to Defeat Francisco Prado - UFC 327 Highlights

Charles Radtke suffered an especially brutal eye poke, but that didn’t stop him from securing a dominant victory over Francisco Prado to kick off UFC 327 on Saturday.

After an early exchange of strikes, Radtke put Prado on the mat and kept things there through the remainder of the opening round. That trend continued in the second as Radtke once again scored an early takedown. This time, Radtke would take his opponent’s back and slap on a body triangle to keep control of Prado.

With just over 90 seconds left in the round, Prado turned his body and got into top control. Prado had an opportunity to escape and get back to his feet, but he seemed content to stay on top.

READ MORE:  Come to Brazil? The UFC Says No Thank You

That proved to be a mistake for Prado.

Radtke connected with a slicing elbow from the bottom that busted Prado open right between his eyes. The blood immediately started flowing, but the contest was allowed to continue into the third round.

Less than a minute into the third, Prado delivered an especially nasty, albeit unintentional, eyepoke to Radtke that brought a pause to the contest. Fortunately, Radtke was able to shake it off, and referee Marc Goddard immediately deducted a point from Prado.

With the fight resumed, Radtke shot in for a takedown and found himself in a very tight guillotine choke.

But despite Prado’s best efforts to force a tap out, Radtke freed his chin from the hold and rode out the remainder of the fight in top control.

READ MORE:  Chael Sonnen Rage-Baits UFC 327, Slams Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg as Wrong Fight: "Let me shoot on the son of a bi*ch"

Official Result: Charles Radtke def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26).

Check Out Highlights From Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado at UFC 327:

READ MORE:  Thiago Santos Batters Guto Inocente to Score First Win in 5 Years - Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Highlights

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts