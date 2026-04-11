Charles Radtke Overcomes Horrific Eyepoke to Defeat Francisco Prado – UFC 327 Highlights

Charles Radtke suffered an especially brutal eye poke, but that didn’t stop him from securing a dominant victory over Francisco Prado to kick off UFC 327 on Saturday.

After an early exchange of strikes, Radtke put Prado on the mat and kept things there through the remainder of the opening round. That trend continued in the second as Radtke once again scored an early takedown. This time, Radtke would take his opponent’s back and slap on a body triangle to keep control of Prado.

With just over 90 seconds left in the round, Prado turned his body and got into top control. Prado had an opportunity to escape and get back to his feet, but he seemed content to stay on top.

That proved to be a mistake for Prado.

Radtke connected with a slicing elbow from the bottom that busted Prado open right between his eyes. The blood immediately started flowing, but the contest was allowed to continue into the third round.

Less than a minute into the third, Prado delivered an especially nasty, albeit unintentional, eyepoke to Radtke that brought a pause to the contest. Fortunately, Radtke was able to shake it off, and referee Marc Goddard immediately deducted a point from Prado.

With the fight resumed, Radtke shot in for a takedown and found himself in a very tight guillotine choke.

But despite Prado’s best efforts to force a tap out, Radtke freed his chin from the hold and rode out the remainder of the fight in top control.

Official Result: Charles Radtke def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26).

Check Out Highlights From Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado at UFC 327:

O americano garante uma queda no começo do primeiro round!



[ Assista AO VIVO no @ParamountPlusBR ] pic.twitter.com/ehO0TyUT1W — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) April 11, 2026

Fim de um segundo round INTENSO! 🩸 Quem está levando a melhor até aqui? #UFC327



[ Assista AO VIVO no @ParamountPlusBR ] pic.twitter.com/fBUikp5FV4 — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) April 11, 2026