Charles Oliveira Ready to Knock Out Ilia Topuria in Lightweight Debut ‘Power in my Hands’

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira has expressed his eagerness to face Ilia Topuria, the former UFC Featherweight Champion, as Topuria prepares to move up to the lightweight division. Topuria, who recently vacated his featherweight title, is looking to make a significant impact in his new weight class. However, Oliveira is more than happy to welcome him with a challenge, emphasizing the toughness of the lightweight division.

Charles Oliveira Ready to Knock Out Ilia Topuria in Lightweight Debut

The Chute Boxe trained Charles Oliveira has been a dominant force in the lightweight division. The Brazilian holds multiple UFC records, including the most submission wins in the organization’s history. Oliveira’s career has been marked by significant victories, including his win over Michael Chandler to claim the lightweight title in 2021. Despite a recent split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira remains a top contender in the division and a popular fan favorite.

Ilia Topuria, on the other hand, has had a remarkable undefeated career. He became the first Georgian fighter to win a UFC championship when he defeated Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in February 2024 by way of knockout. To defend his crown, he then knocked out former champion Max Holloway. Topuria’s decision to vacate his title and move to lightweight has generated considerable interest, with many speculating about his potential matchups in the new division.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: (R-L) Ilia Topuria of Spain punches Max Holloway in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

When asked about facing Topuria, by Oddspedia, Oliveira stated, “Whoever I get told to fight, I’m going to fight. I have nothing but respect for Ilia Topuria, but this is lightweight. It’s the most difficult division you have ever seen, and I have power in my hands. I believe in my Jiu-Jitsu, but I believe that I could knock Ilia Topuria out.

The potential matchup between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria would undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated fights in the lightweight division, given both fighters’ impressive backgrounds and skills. While Topuria seeks to assert his dominance in a new weight class, Oliveira is poised to defend his territory.