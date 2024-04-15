Charles Oliveira addresses controversial loss to Arman Tsarukayan at UFC 300: ‘It wasn’t meant to be’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has spoken for the first time since his close, split decision loss to surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 over the course of the weekend, vowing to come back stronger to the Octagon, claiming he had opportunities to both submit and knock out the Armenian.

Oliveira, the promotion’s most prolific finisher, made his return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 300 over the course of the weekend, suffering a close, debated split judging (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) loss to the above-mentioned, Tsarukyan – in a toss up bout according to many fans and pundits.

Likely losing his slot atop the lightweight rankings as the number one contender, Sao Paulo finishing favorite, Charles Oliveira almost wrapped up an opening round arm-in guillotine choke on Tsarukyan – with the wily contender fighting his way out to break the grip.

However, according to decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach, Rener Gracie, Tsarukyan’s choice to sport a loose fitting Muay Thai style fight kit to the event aided in his escape from the position, with the kit actually sliding down his legs as Oliveira attempted to lock in a guillotine.

Sliced in the second round due a series of elbows from Tsarukyan after a continued period of crushing top pressure, Oliveira almost once again forced the issue with less than a minute remaining in the final round.

Managing to scramble from the bottom, Oliveira locked in a taut D’Arce choke on Tsarukyan, who managed to belly out and survive to the buzzer to land himself a close split decision victory over the Brazilian.

Charles Oliveira vows to return after UFC 300 defeat

And sharing his thoughts on the loss, Oliveira, a former undisputed lightweight champion admitted that it just wasn’t meant to be for him against the Armenian contender in their official title-eliminator.

“Passing by to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” Charles Oliveira said on his official social media, as translated from Portuguese to English via EzDubs.ai. “Today was a tough fight. I had the opportunity to submit and even knock out and I ended up not meeting [either]. I’m fine, I took a few dots in my my eyes, I’m a little swollen, but I’ve also cried, that’s part of it. It won’t change, just go back home, devoting myself to training and staying near my family.”

“And I hope you continue cheering and vibrating with what I’m experiencing here,” Charles Oliveira continued. “Thank you. A big thank you from the bottom of my heart. What can I promise? I’ll come back stronger. That’s it, it’s the game, there’s not much to do. I had a wonderful field, I had a wonderful week here with my weight loss, but today wasn’t the day, it wasn’t meant to be.”

Off the back of his victory over Oliveira, Tsarukyan is expected to fight for lightweight spoils next, however, must first lay in wait as Islam Makhachev defends his championship in a clash against former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier at the beginning of June in a UFC 302 headlining clash.

