Belal Muhammad looking to ‘Torture’ Leon Edwards at UFC 304

ByRoss Markey
Belal Muhammad looking to 'torture' Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Incoming welterweight title challenger, Belal Muhammad has vowed to “torture” incumbent gold holder, Leon Edwards in their championship rematch at UFC 304 this weekend. 

Muhammad, the current number two ranked welterweight challenger, returns this weekend in a championship setting for the first time in his Octagon tenure, matching with Birmingham favorite, Edwards for the second time.

Belal Muhammad laughs off Leon Edwards' cardio 'It is hilarious'

In their first matchup, Muhammad was hit with multiple illegal eye pokes from Edwards, resulting in an eventual second round official ‘No Contest’.

Belal Muhammad vows to “torture” Leon Edwards at UFC 304

Unbeaten in his last 10 straight fights, however, Illinois native, Muhammad has played down the ability of Team Renegade BJJ & MMA staple, Edwards – particularly his cardio tank, and vowed to “torture” the defending champion when they share the Octagon in the early hours of Sunday morning at UFC 304.

READ MORE:  "Hardest stylistic matchup in the division" Tom Aspinall Talks Curtis Blaydes
Belal Muhammad laughs off call out from Colby Covington after UFC 304 this guy's a joke

“I want to torture him (Leon Edwards),” Belal Muhammad told assembled media during his UFC 304 media day availability. “I want him to realize how much better I am than him. When you go out there and get a finish, people are like, ‘Oh, you got lucky. It happened because of that.’”

“I go out there and dominate him and beath in all aspects of MMA,” Belal Muhammad explained. “Wrestling, grappling, striking, Jiu-Jitsu, get him to the point of making him want to quit. I want to torture him. I want him to get to the point of looking at his coaches and his coaches have nothing to say and they walk away because they’re embarrassed.”

READ MORE:  Tom Aspinall lays out gameplan for fight with UFC star Alex Pereira: 'I'd just hold him on the floor'
Belal Muhammad denied title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 300 received no offer
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

In his most recent outing, Muhammad landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Gilbert Burns in the short-notice co-main event of UFC 288 early last year over the course of five rounds to earn his premiere championship charge.

Who do you think wins at UFC 304: Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad?

READ MORE:  Jake Paul wants 'Tougher challenge' than Conor McGregor

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts