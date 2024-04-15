Rener Gracie reveals how Arman Tsarukyan survived Charles Oliveira’s guillotine at UFC 300, cites loose fight kit

Rener Gracie, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt gave a video breakdown of how Arman Tsarukyan did not tap to either of Charles Oliveira’s submission attempts at UFC 300.

In the first round, Oliveira had a guillotine attempt in tight but Tsarukyan was able to somehow escape. Then, at the end of the third round, Charles Oliveira had Arman Tsarukyan in another choke attempt, but the bell rang as Tsarukyan had good defense to not tap.

Following UFC 300, Gracie took to social media to break down how Tsarukyan didn’t tap to either attempt.

Why Arman Tsarukyan didn’t tap to either Charles Oliveira submission!



Why Arman Tsarukyan didn't tap to either Charles Oliveira submission!

Live #UFC300 Gracie Breakdown

It was interesting from Gracie to hear how Tsarukyan was able to defend the attempts, as he says the loose shorts of Tsarukyan helped him get out of the guillotine.

“Number one is you can go full body triangle. If you body triangle, and you extend the hips, you’re not gonna slide past their hip bones, and you don’t have to worry about loose shorts or tight shorts. You’re good to go.”

By not tapping, Tsarukyan edged out a split decision win over Charles Oliveira to become the No. 1 title contender at lightweight.

Arman Tsarukyan vows to KO Islam Makhachev in a rematch

By defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan became the No. 1 contender at lightweight and should face the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

Tsarukyan’s UFC debut was against Makhachev, which he lost by decision. However, he has confidence he has improved greatly from then and plans to KO the champ.

“My skills, I am getting better every day, I feel it. Every camp I get better. So I feel this camp was better than the last one, and the previous one and I’m going up. I don’t know what I’m going to be in three or four years, going to be like unstoppable fighter… With Islam, a rematch, I’m going to win,” Tsarukyan said after UFC 300 (via MMAJunkie). “Doesn’t matter how. I just need to win that fight because I want to be a champion. The best-case scenario is knock him out.”