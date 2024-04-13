Arman Tsarukyan defeats Charles Oliviera in razor thin split decision victory – UFC 300 Highlights
Surging Armenian contender, Arman Tsarukyan continues his route to a title fight rematch against incumbent gold holder, Islam Makhachev on the main card of UFC 300 tonight — turning in a split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) win over former undisputed lightweight champion and fan-favorite, Charles Oliveira.
Tsarukyan, fresh from a December win over common-foe, Beneil Dariush in the pair’s UFC Fight Night Austin main event, stopped the Iranian-born veteran with a first round knockout, after Oliveira had finished the former back in June of last year in a first round ground strikes TKO success.
And finding himself in immediate danger against the most prolific finisher in Octagon antiquity, Arman Tsarukyan fought from an arm-in guillotine choke against against Oliveira to survive the opening round.
However, slicing through Oliveira in the second frame, Tsarukyan bloodied the Brazilian in a close fight, with the Sao Paulo finisher rallying the third and final round.
Finding himself on the receiving end of another takedown from Tsarukyan in the third round, Oliviera almost locked up a D’Arce choke submission the final thirty seconds of the bout, before running out of time — and dropping his second loss in his three most recent outings.
Following his win, Tsarukyan called for a title fight rematch with the above-mentioned, Makhachev — in a re-run of their 2015 showdown.