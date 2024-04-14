Breaking – Islam Makhachev set to fight Dustin Poirier in championship clash at UFC 302 in New Jersey

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev is set for his return to the Octagon for the first time this year – booking a title fight defense against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier on June 1. from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and the current pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 294 back in October, successfully ending his rivalry with Alexander Volkanovski with a first round high-kick knockout win.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for the above-mentioned ex-interim gold holder, Poirier, the Lafayette striker returned to winning ways in big style last month at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida, turning in a rallying second round knockout win over French contender, Benoit Saint Denis.

Islam Makhachev takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Following the culmination of tonight’s massive UFC 300 card, promotional CEO, Dana White confirmed the UFC 302 card in June would be topped by a lightweight championship clash between Islam Makhachev, and Dustin Poirier.

Prior to his victory over Volkanovski in October, in February of last year, Makhachev turned in a close decision win over the Australian – successfully defending his crown for the first time since he won vacant spoils against tonight’s feature, Charles Oliveira in a submission win in October the year prior.

Mandatory Credit: Megan Briggs

Before his knockout win over Nimes contender, Saint Denis, Poirier suffered a hellacious second round KO loss of his own to Justin Gaethje in the pair’s symbiotic BMF title fight.

And minting himself as the interim lightweight champion back in 2019, Poirier rematched newly-crowned BMF gold holder, Max Holloway in Atlanta, Georgia, turning in a unanimous decision win over the Hawaiian to win his first Octagon championship.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacace

UFC 302 takes place on June 1. from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey – with an undisputed lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier set to take headlining honors.

Who wins at UFC 302 in June: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?