Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has been praised for his decision to withdraw from a scheduled title fight rematch with the incumbent, Islam Makhachev next weekend at UFC 294 by ex-champion, Michael Bisping.

Oliveira, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, was scheduled to headline UFC 294 next weekend in Abu Dhabi, UAE – taking on undisputed champion, Makhachev in a title re-run – a year after their first clash at the Etihad Arena.

However, forced out from his championship rematch with the Russian, Sao Paulo finishing ace, Charles Oliveira suffered a gruesome laceration over his right eyebrow in the final sparring session, before jetting out to the Middle East to prepare for his title fight.

Withdrawing from the bout, Brazilian fan-favorite, Oliveira has been replaced by undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, who is set to land his own respective championship rematch with Makhachev, following a February decision loss to the American Kickboxing Academy staple.

Charles Oliveira praised for exiting UFC 294 title fight immediately

And despite claims from prominent mixed martial arts manager, Ali Abdelaziz that Oliveira won’t be fighting for a title in the future against Makhachev, color-commentator, Bisping has praised the Brazilian’s decision to exit the UFC 294 main event.

“If it is a bad cut two, three weeks away, two and a half weeks, yeah listen, you can’t compete like that,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “You can compete with injuries, but a huge cut on the eye, I mean, that’s going to be bad. It’s going to open up straight away and that’s going to be it. Or maybe he even gets out of there and the UFC pull him from the fight straight away.”

Earning a title fight rematch with Makhachev, Chute Boxe MMA staple, Oliveira most recently landed a first round ground strikes TKO win over the surging, Beneil Dariush back in June at UFC 289.

What’s next for Charles Oliveira after his UFC 294 title fight withdrawal?