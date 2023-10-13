Prominent mixed martial arts manager and representative will have his client, Islam Makhachev fight another client of his in the form of BMF championship holder, Justin Gaethje next if he gets his own way – claiming ex-titleholder, Charles Oliveira has “missed his opportunity”, after he withdrew from UFC 294 next weekend through injury.

Slated to headline UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE next weekend, former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira was forced from his championship rematch with the incumbent, Makhachev, after suffering a laceration on his eyebrow in the final round of sparring before jetting out to the Middle East.

Remaining in the main event of UFC 294 at the Etihad Arena, Makhachev will take on reigning featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski on just 10 days’ notice, in a rematch of their February champion versus champion showdown in Perth, Australia.

Charles Oliveira told to forget about a future rematch with Islam Makhachev

And sharing his thoughts on Oliveira’s withdrawal from a title rematch with Makhachev due to injury, the above-mentioned, Abdelaziz claimed both his clients, Makhachev and Gaethje should vie for the championship next.

“This is Frankie Edgar 8 days before he fought Jose Aldo,” Ali Abdelaziz posted on his official X account, accompanied by pictures of Frankie Edgar dealing with lacerations. “Charles (Oliveira) missed his opportunity, Justin Gaethje is next for the title.”

Earning his route back to a title rematch with Makhachev back in June, Oliveira turned in a dominant first round ground strikes TKO win over Kings MMA staple, Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, rebounding to the winner’s enclosure in a first career win in Canada to boot.

Previously clashing with American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev back in October of last year in the main event of UFC 280, former champion, Oliveira saw his record-setting 12-fight winning run halted after dropping a second round arm-triangle submission loss.

