Charles Oliveira trains alongside McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo prior to Brazil Grand Prix

One superstar joined another this past week as Charles Oliveira welcomed McLaren racing driver, Daniel Ricciardo, to the Chute Boxe training centre for a session.

Not the typical type of practice Ricciardo would be used to getting as he prepares to compete at the Brazilian Grand Prix this upcoming weekend. This will be one of Ricciardo’s last appearances under the McLaren banner as he and the organisation have agreed to part ways at the end of the season.

And therefore, it seems he has recruited some extra help to make this tenth appearance at the Interlagos racetrack one to remember.

Watch below as the former lightweight world champion trained alongside Ricciardo in a session hitting pads down in Sao Paulo.

Charles Oliveira welcomes an overdue break following UFC 280 defeat

Despite already being back inside the gym as seen in the footage above. Charles Oliveira is in no rush to return to the octagon after he was unable to regain his UFC lightweight title at UFC 280, suffering a submission defeat to Islam Makhachev.

During his title campaign from acquisition to his most recent defeat, ‘Do Bronx’ had competed four times in fifteen months and is now understandably in need of some time away from the octagon as he plans his route back to the lightweight title.

Rumours had circulated that the former champion had already plotted a quick return to action with a matchup against a rising contender in Rafael Fiziev poised for UFC 283 in Brazil. However, Oliveira declined the opportunity citing he needed some time to rest.

Not gonna happen.



I need a break.



Thank you guys! https://t.co/RWBSurIPsg — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) November 5, 2022

Fellow lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier will return to action this upcoming weekend against each other at UFC 281 as they both begin their journeys back into title contention.

Oliveira earnt victories over the two previously mentioned contenders and given his most recent one coming against Justin Gaethje, it leaves just Beneil Dariush in the top five whom he has yet to be matched up against.

