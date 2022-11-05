Charles Oliveira requires rest, declines Rafael Fiziev fight offer: “I need a break.”

Brazil’s Charles Oliveira has kept a torrid pace over the last year and a half. After his most recent loss to now-champion Islam Makhachev ‘Do Bronx’ is saying he needs some rest.

The Brazilian former champion Charles Oliveira was rumored to be facing the top-ranked and dangerous Kazakhstan’s Rafael Fiziev. Oliveira said no to the offering citing that he needs some rest. A reasonable, given that since 2018 he put together an 11-fight win streak over notable opponents such as Jim Miller, Clay Guida, Kevin Lee, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, among others.

On Twitter, the Brazilian-born fighter commented:

“Not gonna happen. I need a break. Thank you guys!”

Rafael Fiziev can’t catch a break after Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje decline

No one in the lightweight division wants to fight ‘Ataman’ Rafael Fiziev. Now, both Oliveira and Justin Gaethje declined a fight against this UFC lightweight. The Tiger Muay Thai trained Fiziev has impressive wins over fighters such as Rafael dos Anjos, Brad Riddell, and Bobby Green, among others.

When he called out Gaethje, ‘Ataman‘ said:

“I want a fight with Gaethje,” Fiziev began (transcribed by MMA Weekly). “We need to know who is the best for you and for me. If you’re ready, if you’re no scared, if you don’t take s**t, let’s go.”

Previous to his time in the UFC, ‘Ataman’ was a dangerous Muay Thai fighter who had competed for international titles. Fiziev is currently on a six-fight win streak with no fight currently scheduled, as no lightweight wants to face him. The top-ranked Justin Gaethje also has no fight currently scheduled for the future.