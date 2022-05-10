Charles Oliveira Rejects Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Proposal That Islam Makhachev Should Be Allowed An Immediate Title Shot

The now ‘former’ UFC Lightweight Champion, Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) has revealed that he will be taking some much-needed time off, after taking out another top 155lb contender in Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 274.

Oliveira managed to extend his winning streak on the night, making him unbeaten in 11 UFC bouts after forcing Gaethje to tap out via rear-naked choke just three minutes into the first round.

Speaking on MMA Fighting’s podcast, ‘Trocação Franca,’ the 32-year-old stated that he believes that he has proved yet again his striking is to be respected, in addition to himself wanting to be respected more as a Champion.

“I knew there was a guy with heavy hands on the other side [of the cage], someone who was knocking everybody out,” Oliveira said.

“I said I had the firepower in my hands, I believe in my knockout power. The first punch, the first hand I landed on him, he felt it. We both wanted this victory so bad, he wanted to become champion and I want to remain champion, and that’s why it was an excellent show.

“I told my team on Thursday this fight wouldn’t go past the first round, that I wouldn’t even sweat, and that’s really what happened. I didn’t even sweat. It was a back-and-forth war, of course, but I didn’t even sweat.”

Charles Oliveira shuts down the idea of fighting Makhachev for the belt

After finally establishing himself as the best 155-pounder on the plant, following his emphatic win at UFC 274, ‘Do’ Bronx’ further disclosed that he would enjoy some time away in Guaruja, Brazil before aiming for a return for November/December time later this year.

Although Charles Oliveira was stripped of the title under unusual circumstances after missing the championship weight by half-pound, his win over the number one contender was enough to secure his place in the fight for the now vacant 155-pound belt.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was quick to make a case that Oliveira’s opponent in that fight should be his close friend and training partner, Islam Makhachev. However, the Brazil native was quick to play down the talk, suggesting that Makhachev has bigger fish to fry, with veteran Beneil Dariush rumored to be the Dagestani’s upcoming opponent.

“I think the reality is, Makhachev has to fight Dariush first,” Oliveira said. “They both have to fight and then we’ll see who we’re fighting or not. Makhachev is super tough and deserves all the respect in the world.

“Dariush is also super tough and has a great team. It will be a great fight, so let them fight first and see what will happen down the line. Like I said, my focus now is going home and getting some rest, and my team will see who we’re fighting. I’ve never ran from a fight and never will. I’ll be there and I’ll be ready [to fight] whomever they put in there with me.”

“Everyone I beat, I’ve made it pretty clear. I never let it go the distance, I always finish them. Makhachev and Dariush are the two guys I haven’t fought yet and they both have to make this fight happen. Maybe [the next contender] comes from this fight,” Charles continues.

“The thing is, it makes no difference to me. I’ll be ready. The champion’s name is Charles Oliveira.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Charles Oliveira seems to be focused on having an extended break after a dramatic UFC 274, as he believes It will give him the time needed to prepare himself to fight in front of a home crowd later in the year.

Who do you think Charles should face for the UFC “vacant’ Lightweight belt?

