Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls For Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira Lightweight Title Fight

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has declared that Islam Makhachev should be allowed an immediate title shot against the current number one contender, and former champ, Charles Oliveira.

Until very recently, Oliveira was the champion of the UFC’s 155lb division. However, he missed weight for his headline fight at UFC 274 by 0.5lbs, resulting in his title being stripped. Oliveira still went out and defeated Justin Gaethje, although he must now compete for the vacant title, should he wish to once again call himself champion.

Islam Makhachev, a teammate and close friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov, is rumored to be set to take on Beneil Dariush to determine who will be next to challenge Charles Oliveira for the vacant title. However, Nurmagomedov believes that Makahchev should be allowed an immediate title shot against Oliveira, on account of there being no current 155lb champ.

Khabib took to Twitter, stating that: “

“Dana White you have no other choice but (to) make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October. Perfect date, Perfect location, Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.”

‘The Eagle’ followed this statement up with the following:

“Why (does) @MAKHACHEVMMA (Islam Makhachev) has to do contender fight, if there’s no champion in this division.”

Charles Oliveira Victorious Again At UFC 274

Despite being stripped of his title, Charles Oliveira still showed up at UFC 274 in fine form, maintaining the championship mindset even if he no longer had the belt around his waist.

Oliveira took on Justin Gaethje, a man known to personify violence in its most brutal form. Many thought Gaethje may have too much for ‘Do Bronx,’ who has a reputation of being clipped early on in his fights.

Sure enough, Oliveira hit the canvas twice in the first minute of their fight. However, this did not perturb him for a moment, as the Brazilian BJJ black belt rose back to his feet, and fought fire with fire. A one-two down the middle sent Gaethje tumbling to the mat, and Oliveira followed him down. Once the fight hit the floor, Oliveira quickly began demonstrating why so many believe he is one of, if not the, greatest BJJ practitioners the UFC has ever seen.

After initially threatening with an armbar, Oliveira would switch to a mounted triangle, before transitioning to a rear-naked choke that saw Gaethje fall into the realms of slumber.

What did you think of Charles Oliveira’s performance at UFC 274? Would you like to see him fight Islam Makhachev?

