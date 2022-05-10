Charles Oliveira Claims He Would KO Conor McGregor, Submit Nate Diaz In Same Night

Off the back of his stunning rallying win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 over the course of last weekend, former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has claimed that he would like the opportunity to fight both former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, and Nate Diaz in the same night – insisting that he would finish both.

Charles Oliveira, who headlined UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona – stopped former interim lightweight titleholder, Justin Gaethje with a first round rear-naked choke, rallying from an earlier round knockdown.

Charles Oliveira called out Conor McGregor following his UFC 274 win

The bout was initially scheduled to mark Oliveira’s second attempted defense of the lightweight throne, however, at Friday’s weigh-ins, the Sao Paulo native tipped the lightweight championship scales by half a pound for the main event bout, resulting in his stripped as the undisputed lightweight champion.

Slated to compete for the now-vacant lightweight championship in his Octagon return, Oliveira has been linked with a slew of potential opponents in a title outing, including the likes of Islam Makhachev, the aforenoted duo of McGregor, and Diaz – as well as fellow UFC 274 big-winner, Michael Chandler.

Following Oliveira’s victory against Gaethje, Diaz, a one-time lightweight title chaser claimed that he would “easily” land a submission victory over Oliveira – who himself is the most prolific submission artist in the history of the organization.

“Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one…” Charles Oliveira tweeted. “Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor (McGregor) out, and make Dias (sic) (Nate Diaz) tap. What do you think @danawhite?”

Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one… Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap.



What do you think @danawhite? — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 10, 2022

Saturday’s victory for Oliveira came as his stunning eleventh consecutively in the division – the current record at lightweight, adding to prior wins over the likes of former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, the above mentioned, Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Gaethje.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.