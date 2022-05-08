Charles Oliveira Submits Justin Gaethje With First Round Rear-Naked Choke – UFC 274 Highlights

The UFC lightweight title remains vacant following the culmination of tonight’s UFC 274 headliner, with now-former champion, Charles Oliveira submitting former interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje with an opening round rear-naked choke to close out tonight’s Phoenix, Arizona event.

Officially vacating the undisputed lightweight championship upon the start of tonight’s main event following a failed weigh-in at championship weight on Friday, Charles Oliveira managed to survive a pair of knockdowns from challenger, Gaethje — once via a stiff right uppercut, and then a massive, winging right hook.

Managing to rally once more during is lightweight run, Oliveira dropped Gaethje with a heavy straight right of his own, and immediately attempted to setup either an armbar or triangle from the back of the challenger.

Eventually taking his back again during a scramble, Oliveira sunk in a rear-naked choke after Gaethje admirably hand fought, but the Sao Paulo grappling expert adjusted his grip, and managed to force the tap before Gaethje fell unconscious.

Following his victory, Oliveira, who was confirmed as to fight for the vacant lightweight title by the promotion following his weigh-in mishap should he defeat Gaethje, insisted that he did not care who he faced for the championship, however, called out former two-weight gold holder, Conor McGregor.

Below, catch the highlights from Charles Oliveira’s submission victory against Justin Gaethje

