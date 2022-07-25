Back against Charles Oliveira at your very peril, however, eagle-eyed punters are likely more than willing to part with some cash ahead of UFC 280 in October – as the Brazilian opens as a quite distinct, and definite betting underdog against lightweight berserker, Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira, the perennial underdog both betting and proverbial, is slated to return to the Octagon in Abu Dhabi, UAE in October – headlining atop at UFC 280 showcase against the aforenoted, Makhachev, as the lightweight standouts vie for vacant division spoils.

The owner of a division-best 11-fight roughshod run of consecutive victories, Oliveira, the promotion’s most prolific submission threat to boot, added to that record back in May – slicing through Justin Gaethje with a first round rear-naked choke.

However, Dagestan favorite, Makhachev will attempt to land his eleventh straight win when pitted with Oliveira similarly, following a February decimation of short notice replacement, Bobby Green at the promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas.

As far as a stylistic battle between Oliveira and Makhachev is being widely previewed, the sheer evolution of both lightweights overall game – fails to provide us with any real, surefire projection on how their anticipated showdown plays out.

Charles Oliveira; a clear submission maestro with incredible durability and resilience. And now a feared striker who has notably put the trio of Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje on skids with his ever-improving Muay Thai base under the honing of Diego Lima.

Islam Makhachev; a crushing, wrestling force who can’t help but draw comparisons to teammate and former lightweight pacesetter, Khabib Nurmagomedov, however, to the consensus, the former is gulfs apart from his compatriot in an upward trajectory with his own striking on the feet in particular.

Charles Oliveira likely to entice punters with prop and method wagers

While prop bets for those confident enough to back a method of victory for either Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev are in abundance, South African betting bonuses can offer outright victor wagers and odds, with Oliveira opening as a surprising +215 betting underdog against Makhachev, who himself has bolted out the gate as a -255 betting favorite in markets.

If we break down the matchup of Oliveira and Makhachev into its simplest form, Oliveira’s best chance of success likely comes on the feet. And given his incredible offensive grappling pedigree and submission searching skills, the Sao Paulo technician can also be landed well for a submission victory or outright finish at HollyWoodBets maximum payout.

Forced to fight through adversity in the form of numerous first round knockdowns against the above-mentioned trio of Chandler, as well as former interim champions, Poirier and Gaethje – Oliveira’s grit and bite through these all too familiar moments should make bettors confident of a drawn-out slog or chess match against Makhachev, within certain reason, of course.

Slicing through the quartet of Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker, and Bobby Green with aplomb, a distinct gulf in competition and ability between those four and Oliveira must be noted when dissecting Makhachev’s path to triumph.

Top pressure, in a measured fashion for the American Kickboxing Academy staple is pertinent against Charles Oliveira, however, playing with fire against the third degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and grappling phenom should be avoided at all costs most definitely.