Brazil’s ‘Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira is about to fight the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov when he faces Islam Machachev in the main event of UFC 280. Many fans have been asking for a return of the retired Russian, Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani wrestler vacated his UFC lightweight title as an undefeated professional fighter and vowed never to return to the sport.

On a comeback fight against the former world champion, Charles Oliveira said he is highly interested. While speaking in an interview with ESPN, ‘Do Bronx’ said:

“Well, the fight is against Islam (Makhachev). Whenever he’s [Khabib] willing to get back and get on with it. I’ll always be ready.”

The Brazilian-born fighter also said he has his doubts, adding that an Oliveira vs. Nurmagomedov matchup is unlikely to happen. He continued:

“Honestly, I don’t think he’s going to be fighting again. He said he’s retired, he’s done. And I fully respect that decision.”

See the full interview with Charles Oliveira and ESPN below:

Charles Oliveira will be fighting for the vacant lightweight title in Abu Dhabi against Islam Machachev. ‘Do Bronx’ was the reigning champion until a weight miss against Justin Gaethje made him ineligible to retain the title. The 32-year-old Brazilian is the top-ranked lightweight in the promotion with impressive stoppage wins over fighters such as Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler, among many others.

Charles Oliveira is the most prolific submission artist in UFC history

It was not an easy path for the Favela-born Charles Oliveira to earn the UFC world title. As a young child, due to arthritis and heart issues, he was unable to compete in sports. Later, due to a family friend, he fell in love with practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

‘Do Bronx’ entered the UFC as a young phenom having won multiple one-night tournaments in Brazil. He struggled with making weight and jumped around in different weight divisions trying to find success. In his first several years in the UFC, he earned a middling record of 10-8-0 1 NC. But something changed.

The Brazilian-born Oliveira changed camps to the Chute Boxe academy and found a home at lightweight. Currently, he is on an 11-fight win streak. The 32-year-old athlete has also earned multiple records in the UFC such as the most submission wins in UFC history at 16 and the most finishes in UFC history at 19.

Charles Oliveira has already carved out an incredible legacy in MMA and is still making history. He will look to reclaim his lost throne at UFC 280, but standing in his way is the wrestling powerhouse of Russia’s Islam Machachev who is also on an impressive 10-fight win streak.