Video – Charles Oliveira inconsolable following loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

New footage has emerged over the weekend detailing the aftermath of former UFC lightweight titleholder, Charles Oliveira being distraught and emotional in defeat following UFC 280 earlier this month – with the Brazilian submitting to new division best, Islam Makhachev.

Headlining the Abu Dhabi, UAE card in an attempt to clinch his second vacant lightweight crown, Charles Oliveira was submitted in a rather one-sided affair against Makhachev – falling into a second round arm-triangle choke loss.

For Makhachev, the Makhachkala native scored his stunning eleventh consecutive victory in the process, as well as nabbing the vacant title and subsequently snapping Oliveira’s division-best winning run to boot.

Escorted backstage following his submission loss to the American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev, Oliveira sat hunched over in his locker room with members of his Chute Boxe team attempting to console him.

Charles Oliveira’s team rally to clinch the lightweight title again

Sharing an embrace with head coach, Diego Lima, Oliveira rested his head on the technician’s shoulder, before footage detailed a rallying call from the Sao Paulo native’s coach, Jorge Patino, who urged his fellow coaches to help bring the championship back to their camp.



“They took his (Charles Oliveira) belt, but we’re getting that belt back,” Jorge Patino said in footage captured on UFC 280: The Thrill and the Agony. “It’s our duty. We’re responsible for that, everyone here has a piece of that belt. You and I. So out team needs to work hard to get that belt back. Congrats to their team, they won the fight. We must understand this sport. But just accept it? Never. We’ll be back stronger. Ok?”

Oliveira, who was subsequently linked with a fictitious fight against surging lightweight contender, Rafael Fiziev over the course of last weekend in what would come as a quickfire return at UFC 283 in January in his native Brazil, distanced himself from that fight, admitting he needs to take a break from active competition.