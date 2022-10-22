Islam Makhachev has clinched the undisputed UFC lightweight title tonight in his main event clash against former champion, Charles Oliveira — submitting the Brazilian with a second round arm-triangle in the headlining bout of UFC 280.

Makhachev, who entered tonight’s clash with Oliveira as the #4 ranked lightweight contender, managed to stun Oliveira early in the opening round, landing flush with a straight left hand.

Electing to pull guard with Makhachev during an exchange, Oliveira managed to fire up submission attempts from his back, however, was taken down with a massive throw as the fence in the latter minutes of the first round.

Again pressing Makhachev in the second frame, Oliveira managed to lock up at the fence with the Dagestan native, however, was dropped with a strike from the former in the pocket, immediately falling to his back.

Mounting Oliveira almost on cue, Makhachev then locked up an arm-triangle choke on the Sao Paulo native, before forcing a timely tap from the former titleholder.

Below, catch the highlights from Islam Makhachev’s stunning win over Charles Oliveira