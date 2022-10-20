Brazil’s Charles Oliveira has challenged Alexander Volkanovski to fight in two bouts for two titles. ‘Do Bronx’ will be competing this weekend in the main event of UFC 280 trying to recapture the lightweight crown he was stripped of. Oliveira will face Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege Islam Makhachev with the UFC lightweight world championship on the line.

After the Abu Dhabi fight event, the Brazilian athlete Charles Oliveira wants two fights with the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski. ‘Do Bronx’ wants to have a champion vs champion showdown first at lightweight, followed by Oliveira dropping down and challenging for the featherweight throne.

During the UFC 280 press conference, Charles Oliveira explained his plan:

“If we’re going to make this happen, Charles against Alexander Volkanovski, we’re gonna have it two ways: we’re gonna fight at 155 pounds [lightweight] and then we’re gonna fight 145 pounds [featherweight]. So we’re going to fight in two weight divisions. I can fight [in Australia], but for his belt.” [Transcript courtesy Bosshunting]

Alexander Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s two-fight challenge

The featherweight champion Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski is in Abu Dhabi this week as he is the backup fighter for the lightweight title fight. The Australian athlete has wanted to move up and challenge for a lightweight title for some time. He has heard the two-fight challenge from Oliveira and responded:

“Let’s do it! If anyone could do it, it’s me. I don’t know if it makes too much sense, but I’m down for whatever … If [the UFC] is happy to do it, I’m happy to do it.”

In addition to ‘Do Bronx,’ Dagestan’s Islam Makhachev also said he would happily fight Volkanovski in Australia should he be victorious at UFC 280. In response, Australia’s ‘The Great’ said:

“Seems like my next fight will definitely be the lightweight title.”

See the full interview with Alexander Volkanovski below:

Alexander Volkanovski has run out of challengers for his featherweight gold. After multiple wins over Max Holloway, and defenses over ‘The Korean Zombie,’ Brian Ortega, plus Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes; he is seeking a new challenge in a new weight division.

Charles Oliveira is currently on an 11-fight win streak. ‘Do Bronx’ was the champion but was stripped earlier this year due to a weight miss. He has defeated notable fighters such as Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Kevin Lee, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson, among others. The Russian-born Makhachev will be looking to earn the lightweight championship this weekend at UFC 280 and extend his own 10-fight win streak.