Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed Charles Oliveira “doesn’t have a ground game” in a recently resurfaced clip.

Nurmagomedov’s protégé and close friend, Islam Makhachev will take on Oliveira this weekend in the main event of UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title.

While Oliveira is a former champion on an 11-fight win streak, 10 being finishes, the Makhachev camp are not lacking in confidence. Both Makhachev and Nurmagomedov have been predicting a finish over the Brazilian, with the latter even claiming that Oliveira has ‘no ground game.’

“This is what Islam gonna do with Charles Olivera,“ Nurmagomdeov said in a resurfaced video. “He gonna ride him like you ride your horse.

“A lot of people underestimate Islam. They think Charles Oliveira have ground game. He don’t have ground game. If you tap eight times in UFC, how can you say you have ground game? You tap eight times.”



Is Khabib Nurmagomedov right?

While the Dagestani has every reason to be confident after Makhachev’s past performances, Oliveira is not one to be taken lightly.

‘Do Bronx’ has transformed himself over the past few years, running through the best the lightweight division has to offer. Oliveira is the holder of the most finishes (19) and submissions (16) in UFC history and has beaten everyone in the 155lb’s top five besides form Makhachev.

Makhachev is expected to have the crowd on his side on Saturday night and the former sambo world champion coming in on excellent form. Riding an impressive win streak himself, while he hasn’t faced the biggest names, Makhachev has looked outstanding.

Expect fireworks on Saturday night as one of the most anticipated fights of the year is finally here.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov?