Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is, without question, the greatest boxer of this generation. He is a four-division world champion and former undisputed champion at super middleweight. That’s just the beginning of the Mexican superstar’s accomplishments. Due to his longevity at the top of the sport and his hall-of-fame resume, the term “face of boxing” fits Canelo quite well.

However, it seems that the most prominent fighter in boxing might start by fighting the top contenders in his division and then fighting the most polarizing social media star turned-boxer, Jake Paul.

Paul, known as “The Problem Child,” is a fitting nickname for the YouTuber turned boxer. His career as a social media influencer has led to a myriad of controversies. He also follows the trend of fighting much older, more minor, retired MMA fighters in boxing, such as Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. And fighting a geriatric Mike Tyson in a lackluster bout with a lackluster stream. But that is to be expected from such a freakshow of a fight.

Now, Paul is set to face Canelo, the biggest name in boxing. This would be a massive jump in competition. However, is this fight even happening? An issue in modern boxing is that there is a lot of speculation and little confirmation for many significant bouts, and this one is no different.

However, if anyone is going to have an insider opinion, it would be the Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who praised the idea of Canelo fighting Paul in an interview and confirmed the fight is happening seemingly.

“Look, the Jake Paul fight makes perfect sense for Canelo Alvarez.

I don’t blame Canelo Alvarez because, financially, the bigger fight is Canelo vs. Jake Paul. In that fight, you’ve got two big stars. You know, in the other fight, you’ve got two great fighters and one big star.”

“As I’m hearing, Canelo vs. Jake Paul is done—and I get it. I get it. Yeah, I’ll watch it.”

Jake Paul is a Low-risk, high-reward for Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo has been accused of not facing top fighters in the past, and if this fight does come to fruition, it won’t help look good. However, despite the freak show nature of this fight. With Paul having a significant size advantage over Canelo, it can still make for an intriguing battle.

Size would be the only advantage Paul would have over Canelo. Canelo is a master boxer who is no stranger to facing bigger and stronger opponents. But now he’s facing a bigger but much less skilled opponent for considerable cash.