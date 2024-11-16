Netflix Scores Big Numbers With 120M Viewers for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Crashed the Site

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was a massive hit for Netflix. Unfortunately, a lot of fight fans weren’t able to watch the event.

Friday’s event at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium was a smashing success by all accounts. The event drew more than 70,000 spectators and generated more than 120 million viewers on the popular streaming site.

Sadly, a lot of people were left following along with the fight on social media after Netflix crashed more than an hour before the big fight went down.

“This is the biggest event,” Paul said on the success of the bout. “Over 120 million people on Netflix. We crashed the site.”

According to DownDetector, roughly 90,000 viewers reported outages in the hour leading up to Paul vs. Tyson.

Netflix streaming struggles doesn’t bode well for his impending partnership with the NFL and WWE

Users on X, Facebook, and pretty much every other major social media platform shared images of their frozen connections, many of which were stuck on a 25% loading screen. The evening was also marred with technical issues during the live broadcast, the most egregious being an incident where Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ microphone didn’t work while he was speaking with analysts.

Favorite moment of the night:



Jerry Jones explains his excitement that the NFL will be partnering with Netflix for Live Sports on a dead microphone.#TysonPaul pic.twitter.com/NFOC9QwyGR — TheLateBell (@TheLateBell) November 16, 2024

A similar situation occurred when legendary pugilist Evander Holyfield joined the panel but couldn’t hear anything that was being said. Roy Jones Jr. had to repeatedly lean over and well questions into Holyfield’s ear.

Netflix has not yet commented on the issue, but the streaming fail doesn’t bode well for the Christmas day when the streaming giant is scheduled to host two live NFL games. Netflix will also be the new home of WWE Raw beginning January 6.

Hopefully, Netflix can work out the kinks before then.