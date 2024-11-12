Jake Paul Calls Out Canelo Alvarez, Aims to Prove He’s the ‘Face of Boxing’ After Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul thinks he’s the new face of professional boxing and he’s ready to prove it against the best of the best.

On Friday, November 15, ‘The Problem Child’ will return to the ring for his 12th career fight and his toughest test to date when he meets former undisputed heavyweight champion and ‘Baddest Man on the Planet,’ Mike Tyson.

Paul vs. Tyson will emanate from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and, per multiple reports, is close to selling out. The stacked fight card, which also features the highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, is scheduled to air live on Netflix around the world at no extra charge to the streaming giants’ 280 million active subscribers.

As a result, Paul vs. Tyson is on track to become one of the most-watched combat sports events of all time.

Jake Paul aims to score the ‘biggest upset in the sport of boxing’ against canelo alvarez

That alone is enough for ‘The Problem Child’ to consider himself the new “money magnet” in boxing, but should he get past the 58-year-old icon, he plans on calling out multi-weight world titleholder Canelo Alvarez for a battle over who gets to be boxing’s new figurehead.

Jake Paul said he’s calling out Canelo Alvarez in the ring if he beats Mike Tyson on Friday 😳 pic.twitter.com/gXbDUkTSgp — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 11, 2024

“I do [have a callout], it’s Canelo,” Paul replied when O’Malley asked if he had a name in mind. “This moment will prove that I’m the face of boxing, the largest attraction. Me vs Canelo at 200 pounds for the cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight — arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson. It makes so much sense. You know, Canelo is on his way out, he’s going to want a payday, and I want to show the world that all of the shit I’ve been talking about beating Canelo is actually true.” “I’ll have the biggest upset in the sport of boxing, and we will fight to see who actually is the face of boxing because, after this event, I’m going to claim it. I beat his gate record in Texas; I’m beating the ticket sales. The numbers and the data show it. I have more followers than him, etc. And this is going to be the most watched fight of this century, so I’m going to be the new money magnet” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Paul is currently 10-1 in his boxing career, his lone loss coming against Tommy Fury in February 2023. His wins are mostly comprised of ex-MMA stars such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.

His most recent victory came against the BKFC’s ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry in July. Paul scored a sixth-round TKO against ‘Platinum’ in Tampa, snapping the former UFC fighter’s five-fight unbeaten streak.