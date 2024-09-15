Canelo Alvarez dominates Edgar Berlanga in heated title clash – Alvarez vs. Berlanga Highlights

Canelo Alvarez added another dominant decision victory to his resume on Saturday night in ‘Sin City.

Returning to T-Mobile, ‘Canelito’ put his WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles on the line against undefeated standout Edgar Berlanga in a fight that delivered the fireworks throughout its 12-round duration.

Berlanga came out looking a little jittery in the opening moments, but eventually found his footing and worked on splitting Avarez’s guard with a series of stiff jabs. Berlanga’s striking finally started to open up in the second stanza as the challenger landed some nice body shots and connected on multiple combinations.

Perhaps tired of playing with his food, Alvarez picked it up in the third and caught Berlanga in the corner with a lightning-fast left hand that sent his undefeated challenger crashing to the canvas. Berlanga answered the referee’s count prompting Alvarez to swarm and unleash of flurry of strikes. To Berlanga’s credit, he managed to survive the onslaught and made it out of the round.

Berlanga attempted to turn it on again in the later rounds, but an apparent injury to his right hand kept him from offering much in the way of offense until the final 10 seconds of the 12th when the two fighters decided to slug it out.

In the end, it was Alvarez who came out on top with a fairly dominant victory, taking the win on all three judge’s scorecards by a landslide.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Edgar Berlanga via unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109, 118-109)

Check out highlights from Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga:

Edgar Berlanga makes his way to the ring to face Canelo Alvarez 🇵🇷



Watch #CaneloBerlanga on @PrimeVideo: https://t.co/8AZb8pLQOQ pic.twitter.com/43YuO5HzIm — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) September 15, 2024

Canelo hits Berlanga with a nice combo early in RD1 🥊#CaneloBerlanga pic.twitter.com/aIDXwLYNE4 — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) September 15, 2024

Canelo has Berlanga on the ropes 😮#CaneloBerlanga pic.twitter.com/D1QMvxgH4A — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) September 15, 2024

Canelo walks away thinking it's the bell 😮#CaneloBerlanga pic.twitter.com/F4cGwM5C2C — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) September 15, 2024