Canadian Athletic Commission Issues Ban on Rarely-Seen Strike at UFC 315

Hopefully, nobody was planning to make foot stomps a big part of their game plan at UFC 315.

The UFC’s latest pay-per-view offering goes down this Saturday in Montreal, headlined by two world title tilts. First, reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will put her gold on the line against the division’s No. 2 ranked contender, Manon Fiorot, in the co-main event.

Then, the featured fight of the evening will see Belal Muhammad defend his welterweight title against streaking Aussie sensation Jack Della Maddalena.

The event will be sanctioned by the Quebec Athletic Commission and will utilize the Unified Rules of MMA, but with one small exception.

I'm told that the Quebec athletic commission will be utilizing the unified rules of MMA for UFC 315 with one notable exception… Foot stomps will not be permitted. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 9, 2025

They've been banned in Quebec since they have regulated the sport for some reason. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 9, 2025

“I’m told that the Quebec Athletic Commission will be utilizing the unified rules of MMA for UFC 315 with one notable exception,” MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter wrote on X. “Foot stomps will not be permitted. They’ve been banned in Quebec since they have regulated the sport for some reason.”

A lack of foot stomps won’t stop Belal Muhammad from sleeping JDM in the Great White North

It’s an odd omission, especially considering how infrequent and ineffective foot stomps generally are in fights, but it’s not likely to impact Muhammad’s scripted finish against JDM.

“Second round, he’s going to come out and shoot a takedown on me,” Muhammad told Submission Radio. “I’m going to sprawl, then I’m going to look at him and laugh. Then I’m going to look at DC (Daniel Cormier) and do the Max Holloway, ‘I’m the best boxer in the UFC’. “Then I’m going to hit him with a couple more hands. Then, he’s not going to know what to do again, so he’s going to shoot another single leg. I’m going to turn, throw him off the fence, hit him with a body shot. He’s going to drop. I’m going to look at him, point to him, tell him to stand up. The ref’s going to tell me like, ‘Yo, we need action here’. Then I’m going to faint the jab to the body and go overhand and then he’s going to drop.”

Check out the full lineup for Saturday’s festivities inside the Bell Centre below:

UFC 315 Main Card | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena (UFC welterweight championship)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot (UFC flyweight championship)

Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

Alex Grasso vs. Natalia Silva

UFC 315 Prelims | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+