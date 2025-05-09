Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – Odds and Match Preview

Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Manon Fiorot in the co-main event of UFC 315 on May 10, 2025, at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Despite Shevchenko’s long-standing reputation and championship status, Fiorot enters the bout as the betting favorite across most sportsbooks.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – Odds

As of the latest lines, Fiorot is favored at odds ranging from -138 to -150, while Shevchenko is the underdog at +118 to +125. This represents a gradual shift in Fiorot’s favor since the odds first opened, when she was a -120 favorite and Shevchenko was at even money. The movement in the betting line, as one can see at uusimmatkasinot.com, reflects growing confidence among bettors in Fiorot’s chances as fight night approaches.

The odds have shifted gradually in Fiorot’s favor. She opened as a slight favorite and has seen her odds improve from -120 to as much as -150, while Shevchenko’s odds have lengthened from even money to +125. This movement suggests increasing bettor confidence in Fiorot’s chances, likely influenced by her undefeated UFC record (7-0), high striking output, and elite takedown defense (93%).

The betting market expects a close, competitive fight, but gives Fiorot a small edge, especially if the bout goes to the judges’ scorecards. Despite the odds, there is a notable split between the betting market and the opinions of professional fighters. Many UFC athletes and analysts still favor Shevchenko to retain her title.

Most analysts and oddsmakers expect this fight to go the distance. The odds for the fight to last all five rounds (over 4.5 rounds) are heavily favored, with some books listing it at -285 to -315. Both fighters are known for their durability and technical striking, but neither has shown consistent finishing power against top-tier opponents recently. Fiorot, in particular, has won her last five fights by unanimous decision, and Shevchenko has also gone the distance in several recent bouts.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan reacts after her five-round battle against Alexa Grasso of Mexico in the UFC flyweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Valentina Shevchenko is recognized for her high-volume striking, landing 6.26 significant strikes per minute at 41% accuracy, and has a standout takedown defense rate of 93%, which many analysts believe could be a key factor in the fight.

Manon Fiorot is the slight favorite to win the UFC 315 co-main event against Valentina Shevchenko, with most expecting the fight to go the distance and a decision being the most likely outcome. The odds have shifted in Fiorot’s favor as the fight approaches. However, Shevchenko’s championship experience and adaptability keep her a live underdog in what is widely expected to be a competitive and tactical matchup.