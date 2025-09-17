Can You Guess Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Three Favorite Fighters from His Youth? ‘The Eagle’ Reveals All

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently disclosed the three fighters who inspired him most during his teenage years, revealing the combat sports icons who shaped his martial arts journey when he was just 16 years old.

During an appearance on Wahed’s “The Muslim Money Experts” podcast, Nurmagomedov opened up about his early influences in mixed martial arts. The undefeated champion identified Fedor Emelianenko, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, and Georges St-Pierre as his three favorite fighters during that formative period of his life.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: The Three Icons Who Shaped a Future Champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov explained that these three fighters were at their competitive peaks when he was developing his passion for MMA. “When I grew up, it was two, maybe three favorite fighters. When I was 16, they were in their prime. It was Fedor Emelianenko, it was Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua and Georges St-Pierre. It was those three guys. They were in their prime. UFC and PRIDE champions,” Nurmagomedov stated.

The timing of Khabib’s revelation aligns with 2004-2005, when he would have been 16 years old. This period marked a golden era in mixed martial arts, with PRIDE showcasing exceptional talent. The year 2005 particularly stands out as legendary in MMA history, featuring memorable PRIDE events and performances from the sport’s greatest athletes.

What makes Khabib’s revelation particularly poignant is the emotional impact these fighters had on him. “When I met them first, it was very emotional for me because I grew up with their fights,” he admitted. This connection between a young aspiring fighter and his heroes demonstrates the profound influence that elite athletes can have on the next generation.

Fedor Emelianenko: The Last Emperor

Fedor Emelianenko was the PRIDE heavyweight champion from 2003 to 2007, widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. During Khabib’s teenage years, Fedor was at the height of his dominance, consistently ranked as the top heavyweight fighter from 2003 until 2010. His aggressive boxing style, technical grappling, and calm demeanor in the ring made him a formidable presence in PRIDE FC’s heavyweight division.

Emelianenko’s impressive record during this period included victories over former UFC champions and K-1 competitors, establishing him as arguably the greatest heavyweight mixed martial artist of all time. His unbeaten streak of 28 fights until 2010 showcased the level of excellence that young Khabib witnessed and admired.

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua: The Pride Warrior

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua was experiencing one of the greatest years in MMA history during 2005, when he won the Pride Middleweight Grand Prix. His violent and technical style, combined with his success in PRIDE FC’s tournament format, made him a standout performer during Khabib’s formative viewing years.

Shogun’s 2005 campaign was particularly impressive, as he defeated top-tier opponents including Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Alistair Overeem, Lil Nog, and Ricardo Arona to claim tournament victory. His aggressive striking, solid grappling, and warrior mentality exemplified the PRIDE FC fighting spirit. He later would capture the UFC title by first round knockout.

Georges St-Pierre: The Strategic Perfectionist

Georges St-Pierre represented the pinnacle of technical excellence and strategic fighting during his UFC career. Known for his exceptional athletic ability, fight IQ, and well-rounded skill set, GSP became a three-time UFC welterweight champion. His methodical approach to fighting and ability to neutralize opponents’ strengths made him a master tactician inside the octagon.

St-Pierre’s influence extended beyond his fighting ability, as he embodied professionalism and sportsmanship that resonated with aspiring fighters like Khabib. His record of 33 consecutive rounds won between 2007 and 2011 demonstrated the level of dominance that young Nurmagomedov witnessed and sought to emulate.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 04: Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Impact on Khabib’s Development

These three fighters represented different aspects of mixed martial arts excellence that would later manifest in Khabib’s own career. Fedor’s calm composure under pressure, Shogun’s aggressive finishing ability, and GSP’s strategic dominance all became elements that Khabib would incorporate into his own fighting philosophy.

Khabib’s choice of heroes also reflects his appreciation for complete fighters who excelled in multiple areas of combat sports. All three possessed strong grappling foundations while maintaining effective striking games, a combination that would become Khabib’s own trademark throughout his undefeated career.