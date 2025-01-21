Cain Velasquez’s Sentencing in Attempted Murder Case Pushed Back to March 2025

ByCraig Pekios
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez won’t know his fate until March.

In August, Velasquez pleaded no-contest to a series of charges including premeditated attempted murder, felony assault charges, and other related gun charges after he was arrested back in 2022 following a high-speed chase where he allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun at a car containing Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting Velasquez’s son at a daycare owned by his mother.

Velasquez faces a potential penalty anywhere from probation to life in prison.

A motions hearing for Velasquez is still on the docket for Friday, January 24 but his sentencing and probation hearing is now scheduled for March 24.

gettyimages 1238885577 612x612 1

Velasquez was arrested on February 28, 2022, after he allegedly fired several rounds from a .40-caliber handgun at a vehicle containing Goularte. Instead, a bullet struck Goularte’s stepfather Paul Bender who was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident. Following the chase, Velasquez was arrested by the Morgan Hill Police Department without incident.

He remained behind bars for eight months after being denied bail multiple times.

gettyimages 1239010978 612x612 1

Finally, in November 2022, Velasquez was released on a $1 million bond. He promptly returned to coaching at American Kickboxing Academy and has also made multiple appearances at professional wrestling events.

gettyimages 1443359109 612x612 1

Recently Velasquez signed a deal with the Global Fight League to coach the Dubai team alongside his longtime head coach and AKA founder Javier Mendes.

Harry Goularte scheduled for June trial date after allegedly molesting Cain Velasquez’s son

On January 8, Harry Goularte was given a June 2 jury trial date by Judge Benjamin Williams of Santa Clara County in California. He’s facing one felony count of lewd acts with a minor after he was accused of molesting Velasquez’s then-four-year-old son.

harry goularte mugshot cain velasquez case

Williams also ordered that Goularte must appear in person for his jury trial. He has been out on bail with GPS monitoring since his initial arrest nearly three years ago.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

