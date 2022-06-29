Cain Velasquez has received a new date for his plea hearing while Harry Goularte, the man accused of sexually molesting Velasquez’s son, was charged with a civil lawsuit.

Cain Velasquez’s new plea hearing date

The former UFC Heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, has been given the new date of Aug. 19 for the plea hearing in his attempted murder case in California. Another court date of Aug. 5 was scheduled for motion hearings in the criminal case before the official plea hearings two weeks after.

Velasquez is currently being held without bail. He was arrested after an alleged high-speed chase where he fired multiple shots in the direction of a car carrying Goularte, who had been arrested and released from custody based on charges of lewd acts with a minor child. Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, was allegedly shot in the arm instead.

Cain Velasquez was denied bail on two occasions by Judge Shelyna Brown prior to having his plea hearing pushed back again. Judge Brown deemed him to be a danger to society and chose to keep him in custody while Goularte was allowed to walk out.

Harry Goularte gets charged with sexual battery on a minor

A comprehensive lawsuit has been filed against Goularte, his business Certified Custom Concrete, his mother Patricia Goularte, her business Patty’s Childcare, and his stepfather, Bender, first reported by MMA Junkie.

A four-year-old victim with the initials “C.V.” who was previously revealed to be Velasquez’s son by attorney Mark Geragos is identified. The lawsuit alleges general negligence, negligent hiring, supervision, retention, training and investigation, sexual battery, and sexual misconduct/sexual harassment.

Per reports based on MMA Fighting obtaining lawsuit documents, Goularte had “daily access” to the children being cared for at his mother’s business and was alone with the victim in the bathroom and the outside playhouse on a number of occasions.

Goularte is accused of removing the victim’s clothing, touching the victim’s scrotum and penis, and exposing himself to the child. Goularte is accused of doing so “numerous times during 2021 and 2022.” The lawsuit also notes that the minor child “suffered extensive personal injury including, but not limited to, severe emotional distress, humiliation, and embarrassment as a result of the actions and conduct” of Goularte.

The first hearing is set for Sept. 6 for a conference on case management. Goularte is scheduled to be back in court for his criminal case on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted of all charges, Goularte faces up to eight years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Cain Velasquez faces attempted premeditated murder charges that carry a sentence of 20 years to life in prison if convicted.