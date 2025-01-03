Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez inks deal to return with new GFL organization

Former two-time undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez has inked a deal to link up with the new GFL (Global Fight League) promotion, serving in a management role for the company for a to-be-announced team.

Velasquez, a former undisputed heavyweight champion twice during his tenure with the UFC, is set to be joined by long-time American Kickboxing Academy head coach, Javier Mendez, with the veteran tactician set to serve as head coach of the team, as per a press release issued by GFL this Friday evening.

Per GFL,



Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez has joined the GFL as a team manager. His first act of duty was signing his world renowned trainer, Javier Mendez, as head coach of his team. pic.twitter.com/D9cbRe5r0i — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 3, 2025

Velasquez, 42, has not competed in mixed martial arts competition since 2019, most recently headlining a UFC Fight Night Phoenix card against fellow former champion, Francis Ngannou, suffering a first round knockout loss in their headliner in Arizona.

Cain Velasquez set to serve as management with new GFL promotion

Without a win since 2016, Cain Velasquez marked his return to action at the monumental UFC 200 card on the preliminary portion of the event, landing a buzzer-beating first round ground strikes TKO win over perennial contender, Travis Browne.

And twice winning spoils at the heavyweight limit in the Octagon, Velasquez would turn in first round knockout win over Brock Lesnar back in 2010, before scoring a rematch unanimous decision win over three-fight rival, Junior dos Santos two years later to begin his second coronation.

The acquisition of Cain Velasquez by the GFL comes off the back of recent confirmation from another Octagon alum; Paige VanZant of a move to the newly-minted company, spelling her return to mixed martial arts competition for the first time in five years.

Yeah, I think that I’m stepping back into the world of MMA,” Paige VanZant said. “They [the GFL] offered me a contract and I said, ‘Yes’. So, I’m going back to MMA, and I think this is the perfect opportunity because I definitely didn’t leave MMA because I wasn’t passionate about it anymore.

“Now there’s this new MMA organization that actually made me really excited to fight for them,” VanZant explained. “They are legit paying their athletes. Everyone that I’ve heard that has negotiated their contracts so far is extremely excited and happy. They’re doing a pension fund for the fighters, and I think health insurance… You just never know when it’s over, so I wanna do everything I can to make the most money while I can, and be able to provide for my family forever.”