Former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez has been described as having “no respect for human life” by the victim of an alleged shooting involving the professional mixed martial artist earlier this year, with Velasquez again denied bail as he remains in jail.

Cain Velasquez, a native of Salinas, California appeared in court yesterday where judge Shelyna Brown denied the former UFC heavyweight champion bail for the second time, as the former faces charges including attempted, premeditated murder.

Velasquez was initially arrested on February 28. for his part in an alleged shooting at a vehicle containing Harry Goularte, who has been accused of molesting a close relative of Velasquez on numerous occasions. Gourlarte was released on bail in his own respective court case, with Velasquez alleged to have shot Gourlarte’s father during a pursuit in his vehicle.

The alleged victim in question, Paul Bender claimed that Velasquez had “no respect for human life”, and was fearful of another attack if Velasquez was released on bail.

“Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life,” Paul Bender said. “He does not care about the rule of law. If given the opportunity, I think he will try to finish what he started.”

The above mentioned Judge Brown echoed recent statements detailing how Velasquez had shown a “reckless disregard for human life” with his alleged shooting and partaking in a seven mile chase in his vehicle.

“This was such a reckless disregard for human life,” Judge Shelyna Brown said. “In this case it is not just Mr. Gourlarte and his family. It is every single citizen who was in danger of being shot or rammed with the vehicle at the time of this seven mile chase.”

“So this court is not thinking of not only of Mr. Goularte and his family but this court is considering every single citizen in Santa Clara county who was in proximity to this alleged incident.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Cain Velasquez is scheduled to appear in court next on June 10.

if convicted, the American Kickboxing Academy trainee could face a period of 20 years or a life sentence in prison.