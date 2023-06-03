Former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez has returned to American Kickboxing Academy in a coaching role following his incarceration.

Last February, Velasquez was arrested following and charged with attempted murder after shooting a man. The former heavyweight was targeting Aguirre ‘Harry’ Goularte, who is accused of abusing Velasquez’s four-year-old son, but hit the man’s stepfather, Paul Bender.

Goularte, who was working at the daycare which Velasquez’s son attended, was pursued by Velasquez by car for over ten miles. The 40-year-old rammed the victim’s car and also fired several shots using his handgun.

Velasquez was held in custody for 8 months before being released on $1 million bail last November and is awaiting his upcoming trial.

Cain Velasquez returns to old stomping grounds

During his time as one of the most dangerous heavyweights on the planet, Velasquez trained in the shark tank that is AKA alongside the likes of Daniel Cormier and Luke Rockhold. While he tried his hand at professional wrestling in a short stint in the WWE, it now seems that Velasquez has returned to the mats, this time helping the young fighters coming through AKA.

In an interview, Velasquez’s long-time coach Javier Mendez revealed that the multiple-time world champion is back, and he couldn’t be more thrilled.

“Cain Velasquez will be in some fighters’ corners that he’s with,” Mendez said in an interview with Helen Yee. “He is a joy to have, he is an unbelievable coach. I’m blessed to have him there at AKA daily with the guys. He’s a huge motivator, he’s becoming great at speaking, speeches.”

“He’s becoming great at talking to the fighters, and the ins and the outs. How to think, how to be a champion, he’s fantastic. I couldn’t ask for a better coach and friend than Cain Velasquez.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

