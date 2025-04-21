Watch: Aged Butterbean Defies the Odds, Faces Minoru Suzuki in Gritty WrestleCon Main Event with Dan Severn as Ref

This past weekend at the WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow in Las Vegas, two icons from the world of combat sports, Butterbean and Minoru Suzuki, faced off in a wrestling match that was as much a spectacle of endurance as it was a meeting of legends. The bout was officiated by another legend, UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn.

Butterbean

In recent years, Butterbean’s health has declined severely. He struggled with mobility, relying on a wheelchair for three years and reaching a weight of 515 pounds. However, with the help of former wrestler Diamond Dallas Page and the DDP Yoga program, Butterbean lost significant weight—reportedly dropping below 300 pounds- and underwent hip surgery, allowing him to walk and eventually return to the ring. His comeback has been described as remarkable, with fans and peers alike expressing admiration for his determination to reclaim his health.

Butterbean, real name Eric Esch, is best known for his explosive boxing career in the 1990s and early 2000s, amassing a professional record of 77 wins with 58 by knockout. Standing at 5’11” and at times weighing over 500 pounds in recent years, Butterbean became famous for his knockout power and larger-than-life persona. He also competed in MMA and kickboxing, and made memorable appearances in WWE.

Minoru Suzuki

Minoru Suzuki, by contrast, is a Japanese wrestling and MMA pioneer, co-founder of Pancrase, and one of the most respected figures in Japanese combat sports. At 5’10” and around 225 pounds, Suzuki is known for his grappling expertise, catch wrestling skills, and a storied career that includes championships in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Now in his mid-50s, Suzuki continues to compete at a high level in both wrestling and MMA-inspired matches.

Butterbean vs Minoru Suzuki

The match itself, however, was a slow-paced affair, reflecting the age and physical limitations of both competitors. Structured in four two-minute rounds, the action consisted mostly of slow striking exchanges, corner grappling, and brief moments of offense from both men. Butterbean attempted to use his size and boxing background, while Suzuki brought his grappling skills to bear. Dan Severn, now sporting white hair, had his hands full keeping the action moving and separating the combatants when needed.

The bout ultimately ended in a double countout after both men brawled to the floor, with neither able to secure a decisive victory. The event also featured a post-match confrontation involving MMA legend Don Frye, adding another layer of nostalgia for longtime fans.

The Butterbean vs. Minoru Suzuki match was less about technical wrestling and more a celebration of two aging warriors.