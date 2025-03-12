Watch: Titans Collide as Butterbean Takes on the Towering Montanha Silva in Battle of the Behemoths

ByTimothy Wheaton
Let’s deep dive into the world of kickboxing, check out the match between Butterbean and Montanha Silva. This fight was truly a clash of the titans, with both fighters boasting ridiculous physiques that made for an unforgettable spectacle.

This was Butterbean, standing at about 180 cm (5’11”) and weighing around 168 kg (370 lbs), facing Montanha Silva, standing at an astonishing 210.82 cm (6’11”) tall and weighing in at 142 kg (312 lbs).

Butterbean is a legendary figure in the combat sports world. Known for his robust build and punching power, Eric Esch has had a storied career in both boxing and kickboxing. Before his kickboxing days, Butterbean was a successful boxer, holding the IBA super heavyweight title.

Brazil’s ‘The Amazon Goliath’ Montanha Silva is a giant of a man at nearly seven feet in height. His towering height and massive frame made him a formidable opponent in the kickboxing arena.

The match between Eric Esch and Montanha Silva took place at K-1 Beast 2004 in Shizuoka, Japan, on June 26, 2004. Despite the American’s powerful punches, Montanha Silva’s size and reach proved too much, and he won the fight by unanimous decision.

After this match, Eric Esch continued to fight in various disciplines, including MMA and boxing. Butterbean’s career has been marked by his charismatic personality and his ability to entertain crowds with his aggressive fighting style. Montanha Silva competed in various kickboxing matches and professional wrestling. He was famously featured on Jackass.

