‘Fall on the ground and burst into tears’ Dan Hooker Details Injury That Pulled Him Out of UFC 313 against Justin Gaethje

The New Zealand lightweight contender Dan Hooker has officially withdrawn from his highly anticipated co-main event bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313, scheduled for March 8, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The decision comes after Hooker sustained a hand fracture during a sparring session, leaving fans and the UFC scrambling to address the last-minute change.

Dan Hooker Explains UFC 313 Injury

The matchup between Dan Hooker and Gaethje was one of the most anticipated fights on the UFC 313 card. Known for their relentless striking styles, both fighters were expected to deliver an electrifying performance. The bout was initially scheduled for five rounds but had recently been shortened to three and then cancelled due to a hand injury.

In a candid explanation of the incident, Hooker shared details of the injury during an interview with Sky Sport NZ. He revealed that the fracture occurred during routine sparring when he landed a punch on a training partner’s head. Initially dismissing the injury as minor, Hooker later underwent a CT scan that confirmed the fracture. “I didn’t think too much of it,” he said. “But they sent me off to get a CT scan… and they told me my hand is fractured.”

Despite the injury, Hooker expressed his willingness to compete. He joked about needing mismatched glove sizes to accommodate his swollen hand and lamented the timing of the setback. “I obviously still would fight,” Hooker said, adding humorously, “Can I have one large glove and one 3XL please?” However, he acknowledged that passing medical checks would be nearly impossible given the severity of his condition.

“They’ll be like, “Make a fist.” And I’ll be like, “All right, I’m good to go.” Then get hit in it, and just fall on the ground, and burst into tears.”

Hooker also expressed disappointment for fans who were eagerly awaiting the fight. “Obviously gutted for all the fans… I know they were excited for this fight,” he stated, adding that he hopes to reschedule the bout in the future. “That’s probably the main thing. I think the Lords of War were just not happy, and they took it away from you.”

With Dan Hooker’s withdrawal, Justin Gaethje is left without an opponent just weeks before the event. The UFC has not yet announced whether Gaethje will face a replacement or if the fight will be rescheduled. Potential replacements have already emerged, with lightweight contenders Rafael Fiziev and Renato Moicano expressing interest in stepping in.

Dan Hooker’s withdrawal is undoubtedly a blow to UFC 313, depriving fans of what many deemed a potential “Fight of the Year” candidate. While Justin Gaethje awaits news on his next step, Hooker begins his recovery with hopes of revisiting this marquee matchup in the near future.